Record F-35 Deliveries, PAC-3 Production Framework Show Lockheed Martin Stepping Up, Hegseth Says

Record deliveries of the F-35 fighter in 2025 and a recent agreement with the Defense Department to triple production of Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC)-3 missile interceptors over the next seven years demonstrate that Lockheed Martin [LMT] is working to meet President Donald Trump’s demand that the nation’s legacy prime contractors prioritize increasing production capacity and output, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Monday. Speaking at the company’s F-35 production line in Fort Worth, Texas, as part of his “Arsenal of…