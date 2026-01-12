Sign In
Search
Business/Financial

Record F-35 Deliveries, PAC-3 Production Framework Show Lockheed Martin Stepping Up, Hegseth Says

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:
Record F-35 Deliveries, PAC-3 Production Framework Show Lockheed Martin Stepping Up, Hegseth Says
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks during an Arsenal of Freedom tour at a Lockheed Martin facility in Fort Worth, Texas on Jan. 12. (Image: Video screenshot, DoD)

Record deliveries of the F-35 fighter in 2025 and a recent agreement with the Defense Department to triple production of Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC)-3 missile interceptors over the next seven years demonstrate that Lockheed Martin [LMT] is working to meet President Donald Trump’s demand that the nation’s legacy prime contractors prioritize increasing production capacity and output, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Monday. Speaking at the company’s F-35 production line in Fort Worth, Texas, as part of his “Arsenal of…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Advanced / Transformational Technology

13th Hawkeye 360 Satellite Trio In Orbit

Navy/USMC

Hanwha And HavocAI To Develop 200-Foot Autonomous Ship Aimed At Navy MASC

Air Force

Adkins Becomes NRO’s Principal Deputy Director

Advanced / Transformational Technology

DoD Strategic Capital Office Seeks Solutions To Better Engage With Technology Ecosystem

Trending

Trump Directive Halts Dividends, Stock Repurchases By “Major Defense Contractors”
Mach Industries Adds Counter Drone System To Product Portfolio
Trump Wants $1.5 Trillion Defense Budget In ‘27, Limits On Contractors’ Stock Buybacks, Exec Pay
Northrop Grumman Says It’s Received Navy Contract for SSRM After Beating Anduril
Trump Says Defense Firms Must Build Weapons Faster, Arms Sales Take ‘Too Long’

Contract Updates

Chandler Construction Services Inc. (Ninety Six, South Carolina) – $16,471,000

Chandler Construction Services Inc., Ninety Six, South Carolina, was awarded a $16,471,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the furnishing, installing, and placing into successful operation of water main pipe. The amount of this action is $16,471,000. Bids were solicited via the internet…

M1 Support Services LP (Denton, Texas) – $68,822,271

M1 Support Services LP, Denton, Texas, was awarded a $68,822,271 modification (P00206) to contract W9124G-17-C-0104 for Army and Air Force aviation maintenance. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $5,522,349,151. Work will be performed at…

Lake Union Drydock Co. (LUDC) (Seattle, Washington) – $12,683,144

Lake Union Drydock Co.* (LUDC), Seattle, Washington, is awarded a $12,683,144 firm-fixed-price contract for the maintenance, repair and preservation of YTT-10 (YTT-9 Cape Flattery-class torpedo trials craft) service life extension program. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring…

Innovative Professional Solutions Inc. (Panama City Beach, Florida) – $13,631,598

Innovative Professional Solutions Inc.,* Panama City Beach, Florida, is awarded a $13,631,598 firm-fixed price/cost-only contract for fabrication and installation of minesweeping winches.  This contract includes supplies for the government of the Republic of Korea (100%) under the Foreign Military Sales…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume