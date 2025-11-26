Quantum Tech Firm IonQ Invests In, Partners With, Drone Company Heven

IonQ [ONQ] this week said it has made a financial investment in hydrogen-powered drone developer Heven AeroTech, part of a new strategic partnership between the companies to bring quantum technology benefits to Heven’s autonomous unmanned aircraft for defense missions. The value of the investment was not disclosed. The companies highlighted several potential benefits that the partnership will enable including quantum sensing as an alternative to GPS for Heven’s drones, quantum networking and security to create secure, resilient communications links, and…