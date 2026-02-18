Northrop Grumman To Conduct Gap Analyses To Inform Software Support For Next-Gen OPIR Polar

The Department of the Air Force plans to award Northrop Grumman [NOC] a sole source contract for gap analyses to inform Air Force software support at Robins AFB, Georgia's, 402nd Software Engineering Group (SWEG) for the company's two future Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared (Next-Gen OPIR) Polar satellites. "The contractor shall perform gap analyses to determine the differential between where the SWEG organizations are and where they need to be to perform this workload," according to a Wednesday business notice.…