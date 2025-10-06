NNSA Funded Until Oct. 10, Energy Secretary Chris Wright Says

The National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) will move into “emergency shutdown procedures” this week if the government does not reopen, Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said last week on Fox News. “We have about eight more days of funding for the National Nuclear Security Administration,” Wright said in an Oct. 2 interview with Fox News’s Laura Ingraham. “Eight more days and then we have to go into some emergency shutdown procedures, putting our country at risk.” On Friday, Oct. 3,…