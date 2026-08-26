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Navy Seeks Prototypes For New Air-Launched Torpedo

Rich Abott By
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Navy Seeks Prototypes For New Air-Launched Torpedo
Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Evan Tu’ua, right, Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Ryan Ward, center, and Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Mason Cleveland, assigned to the “Screaming Eagles” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 1, load a Mark 54 torpedo onto a P-8A Poseidon aircraft during a scheduled exercise in July 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dylan Sharp)

The Navy on Tuesday issued a Request for Information (RFI) seeking industry’s ability to design, test and make a new cost-effective prototype air-launched torpedo. A new government notice said the Silent Anvil Air-Launched Torpedo (SAA-LT) is a standoff delivery system currently in development with the Navy as a “precise and highly maneuverable glide weapon, transitioning quietly to target areas to engage enemy submarines from distance.” The Navy said this weapon is designed to be captive-carried and released from internal and…

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