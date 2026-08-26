Navy Seeks Prototypes For New Air-Launched Torpedo

The Navy on Tuesday issued a Request for Information (RFI) seeking industry’s ability to design, test and make a new cost-effective prototype air-launched torpedo. A new government notice said the Silent Anvil Air-Launched Torpedo (SAA-LT) is a standoff delivery system currently in development with the Navy as a “precise and highly maneuverable glide weapon, transitioning quietly to target areas to engage enemy submarines from distance.” The Navy said this weapon is designed to be captive-carried and released from internal and…