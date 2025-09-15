Navy Industrial Base Program Partners With Nikon On Large Format 3D Printing System

Nikon Advanced Manufacturing Inc. on Monday said it has received funding from the Navy Maritime Industrial Base program to add its first ultra-large format laser-powder bed fusion metal additive manufacturing machine to the company’s technology center in Long Beach, Calif., that will use a copper-nickel alloy for ship and submarine construction. The funding amount was not disclosed. Nikon AM, which Japan’s Nikon in 2023 established in California as its global headquarters for its advanced manufacturing business unit, will install the…