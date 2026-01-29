Mobile And Mid-Range Targets An Issue For USAF, Targeting Planner Says

Defense analysts have said that insufficient attention to fielded forces' input in the determination of military service requirements has been a chronic problem for the Defense Department, one example of which may lie in munitions. The destruction of hard and deeply buried targets (HDBTs) thus far has no stand-off solution and requires stand-in weapons, most particularly Boeing's [BA] 30,000 pound GBU-57A/B Massive Ordnance Penetrator used in Operation Midnight Hammer against Iranian nuclear sites in June (Defense Daily, June 25). DoD…