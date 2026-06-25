Mitsubishi Electric Contracts MDA Space for Digital Payload for Japanese Defense Satellite

MDA Space secured a significant contract to support a next-generation defense communications satellite for Japan. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation has contracted the Canadian manufacturer to build the digital payload, antennas, and various subsystems for a communications satellite that will replace Japan’s Kirameki-2 milsatcom satellite. The Japan Ministry of Defense awarded Mitsubishi Electric the prime contract in February for the satellite and associated ground system. The satellite will have stronger interference protection and a larger communication capacity than Kirameki-2, which is an X-band communications satellite.…
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