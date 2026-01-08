Mach Industries Adds Counter Drone System To Product Portfolio

Venture capital-backed Mach Industries on Thursday said it is developing and testing a low-cost system to detect and defeat small and medium-sized drones—including swarms—to protect forward operating bases and infrastructure. The Dart system includes the Dart interceptor, a small rocket-powered missile, a frequency modulated continuous wave ground radar and launch box. Dart is to counter low-cost Group 1, 2 and 3 unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), which covers categories of drones weighing up to almost 1,320 pounds. The modular, relocatable system…