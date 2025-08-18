Lockheed Martin and Polish MRO to Upgrade Country’s 48 F-16s to Block 70/72 Standard

Poland has finalized a letter of office and acceptance with the United States to upgrade Poland's 48 Lockheed Martin [LMT] Block 52+ F-16s to the most recent Block 70/72 F-16V configuration, the company said on Thursday. Last October, the U.S. State Department approved an up to $7.3 billion foreign military sale to Poland for the country's F-16 Viper Midlife Upgrade by Lockheed Martin (Defense Daily, Oct. 20, 2024). Other countries receiving F-16Vs in the last two years or under agreements…