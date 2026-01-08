Lockheed, M1 Also Advance In Army’s Flight School Next Effort, As Lawmakers Seek More Info

Lockheed Martin [LMT] and M1 Support Services have also advanced to the next phase of the Army’s evaluation process for the program to modernize rotary-wing pilot training, both companies have confirmed. The two firms join Bell [TXT] in moving forward in the Flight School Next competition, while lawmakers included a provision in the fiscal year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act that could delay a planned September contract award by limiting funds until the Army provides more information on the initiative…