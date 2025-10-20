Kansas To Join North Dakota As Site Of Counter Drone Point Defense Battle Lab

In addition to Grand Forks, N.D., Kansas is to host a counter drone Point Defense Battle Lab, according to Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kans.) and Rep. Ron Estes (R-Kans.). Air Combat Command (ACC) has named Grand Forks as the main site for counter drone development--a project under the Point Defense Task Force and the Pentagon's Joint Interagency Task Force 401 (JIATF 401) (Defense Daily, Oct. 15). Grand Forks AFB's 348th Reconnaissance Squadron has operated U.S. Air Force RQ-4 Global Hawks by…