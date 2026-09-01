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Unmanned Systems

Interview with Anduril’s James Buescher on Production Of Autonomous Undersea Vehicles

Rich Abott By
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Defense Daily’s Rich Abbott was at BlueTide 2026 in Newport, R.I., on August 27 to cover the annual dual-use maritime showcase and in-water demonstration event. Among the conversations he had at the event was a sit-down with James Buescher, VP of Underwater Reconnaissance and Strike at Anduril Industries.

Buescher spoke about Anduril’s growing manufacturing footprint in Rhode Island, centered on its Quonset Point facility. The plant is currently producing hundreds of Dive-LD autonomous undersea vehicles per year, reflecting strong demand for the company’s underwater systems.

Looking ahead, Anduril is preparing to add production for dozens of the Dive-XL, an extra-large autonomous undersea vehicle. The company expects to manufacture dozens of the larger platform annually as it scales up its undersea vehicle portfolio.

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