Two Ground-Based Interceptors (GBI) launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. on March 25, 2019, in the first salvo test of an ICBM target. The GBIs successfully intercepted a target launched from the Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site on Kwajalein Atoll. (Photo: Missile Defense Agency)
The House Armed Services Strategic Forces Subcommittee mark for their portion of the FY 2020 defense authorization bill directs several missile defense oversight measures and a hypersonic missile program for Zumwalt-class destroyers.
The subcommittee mark to…