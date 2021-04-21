Two Ground-Based Interceptors (GBI) launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. on March 25, 2019, in the first salvo test of an ICBM target. The GBIs successfully intercepted a target launched from the Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site on Kwajalein Atoll. (Photo: Missile Defense Agency)
By Rich Abott |
14 hours ago |
04/21/2021
missile defense
The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) is aiming to split the existing Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) system development and sustainment contract (DSC) into five separate contracts in an effort called GM Futures, according to a new notice.

The new architecture…

