Two Ground-Based Interceptors (GBI) launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. on March 25, 2019, in the first salvo test of an ICBM target. The GBIs successfully intercepted a target launched from the Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site on Kwajalein Atoll. (Photo: Missile Defense Agency)
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Northrop Grumman [NOC] official argued its team is well suited to develop and build the Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) for the Missile Defense Agency’s Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) system and is ahead of schedule as they move…