Two Ground-Based Interceptors (GBI) launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. on March 25, 2019, in the first salvo test of an ICBM target. The GBIs successfully intercepted a target launched from the Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site on Kwajalein Atoll. (Photo: Missile Defense Agency)
The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) awarded Northrop Grumman [NOC] a $3.3 billion contract to design and manage new programs under the Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) missile defense system.
Under this contract, the company is expected to design, develop,…