Two Ground-Based Interceptors (GBI) launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. on March 25, 2019, in the first salvo test of an ICBM target. The GBIs successfully intercepted a target launched from the Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site on Kwajalein Atoll. (Photo: Missile Defense Agency)
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The director of the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) recently noted that while the Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) competition is proceeding well, the agency is limited in how much faster it can proceed and said the reviews of the bids will occur…