Joby Aviation has expanded an existing contract with the U.S. Department of Defense. The Marine Corps, Army, Navy, and Air Force will all test Joby's eVTOL and explore use cases such as emergency medical response. The contract's total potential value is now more than $75 million. (Photo: Joby Aviation)
By Jessica Reed |
15 hours ago |
08/15/2022
Department of Defense eVTOL eVTOL aircraft highlights Joby Aviation Marine Corps U.S. Army

