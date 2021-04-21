The U.S. Air Force received its first F-15EX on March 11 at Eglin AFB, Fla. March 11. The Air Force said that the F-15EX will be the first service aircraft to be tested and fielded from beginning to end through combined developmental and operational tests. The 40th Flight Test Squadron and the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron personnel are responsible for testing the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force Photo)
Boeing [BA] said that it delivered a second F-15EX fighter aircraft to the U.S. Air Force on Apr. 20–a delivery that the company said came “earlier than the contract requirement.”
Both of the F-15EXs are at Eglin AFB, Fla. for testing.
