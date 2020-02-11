Two Ground-Based Interceptors (GBI) launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. on March 25, 2019, in the first salvo test of an ICBM target. The GBIs successfully intercepted a target launched from the Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site on Kwajalein Atoll. (Photo: Missile Defense Agency)
The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) laid out the schedule for the Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) and lessons learned from the failure of the Redesigned Kill Vehicle (RKV) in the Defense Department’s fiscal year 2021 budget request Monday.
During a press conference,…