Two Ground-Based Interceptors (GBI) launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. on March 25, 2019, in the first salvo test of an ICBM target. The GBIs successfully intercepted a target launched from the Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site on Kwajalein Atoll. (Photo: Missile Defense Agency)
A Senate panel recommended adding $222 million to the Missile Defense Agency’s FY 2020 budget to help it move from the canceled Redesigned Kill Vehicle to the follow-on Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) program.
The Senate Appropriations defense subcommittee…