Two Ground-Based Interceptors (GBI) launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. on March 25, 2019, in the first salvo test of an ICBM target. The GBIs successfully intercepted a target launched from the Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site on Kwajalein Atoll. (Photo: Missile Defense Agency)
The Defense Department is preparing to start a new round of examining missile defense policies and capabilities, a department official told a Senate panel Wednesday evening.
“We are planning to start a missile defense review imminently in the next few weeks,”…