Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley testify before the House Appropriations Committee-Defense on the Fiscal 2022 Department of Defense Budget in the Pentagon Press Briefing Room, Washington, D.C., May 27, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brittany A. Chase)
Lawmakers on Thursday pressed Pentagon leadership on program cuts and delays in the department’s recently released $715 billion fiscal year 2022 budget request, specifically citing concerns with plans to reduce the number of A-10 aircraft and Block 30 RQ-4 Global…