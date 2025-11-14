DoD Working To Integrate Counter-Drone Network Along Southern Border

To combat the use of small unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) by drug cartels and others along the U.S. southern border, the Defense Department is working to create an integrated sensor network to detect and defeat these drones, the Army official in charge of a new task force aimed at better coordinating and accelerating DoD’s counter-drone efforts said last Friday. The “integrated distributed sensing network” would include active and passive sensors such as acoustic systems and active radar with effectors layered…