The littoral combat ship USS Indianapolis (LCS 17) sails with two T-38 Devil Ray unmanned surface vessels (USV) and an Arabian Fox MAST-13 USV, all attached to U.S. Naval Forces Central Command’s (NAVCENT) Task Force 59, during exercise Digital Talon 2 in the Arabian Gulf, Nov. 27. (Photo: U.S. Army by Sgt. Marita Schwab)
The Defense Department’s commercially-focused innovation arm on Monday released a solicitation seeking networking solutions to enable fleets of multi-domain unmanned vehicles (UxVs) to operate together and with crewed systems in contested, disconnected, and intermittent…