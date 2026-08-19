DoD Declined To Brief CBO On Golden Dome

The Defense Department’s Golden Dome office has declined repeated briefing requests from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on what the Pentagon is planning to build while the head of that office criticized independent estimates, including his office's, for being unrelated to what they are working on. “We have to date not been able to talk to the Golden Dome office. We've asked them for briefings, and we have not gotten any. They've not been willing to do so. So I…