Sign In
Search
Advanced / Transformational Technology

DIU Selects Teams To Help INDOPACOM With AI Solutions To Track “Blue Objects”

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:
DIU Selects Teams To Help INDOPACOM With AI Solutions To Track “Blue Objects”
Photo: Defense Innovation Unit

The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) on Wednesday said it selected 10 teams to provide prototype solutions to meet the challenges of tracking and coordinating activities of friendly forces in support of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM). DIU in August initiated the $500,000 Blue Object Management Challenge to seek artificial intelligence-enabled tools to enhance decision-making around tracking and managing “blue objects,” which refers to friendly-forces, including warfighters, equipment and infrastructure (Defense Daily, Aug. 15). The finalists for the challenge are CI-PHER Tech,…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Congress

House Passes $900.6 Billion FY ‘26 NDAA, Bill Now Heads To Senate

Congress

‘Right To Repair’ Reforms Mostly Stripped From Final FY ‘26 NDAA

Army

Lawmakers Back New Army Multi-Year Deal For Black Hawks In Final FY ’26 NDAA

Navy/USMC

Navy Expects First LSM Hull Ready By 2029

Trending

House Passes $900.6 Billion FY ‘26 NDAA, Bill Now Heads To Senate
Lawmakers Back New Army Multi-Year Deal For Black Hawks In Final FY ’26 NDAA
Vatn Systems Raises $60 Million To Scale Undersea Vessel Development And Manufacturing
Ghost Bat CCA Fires AMRAAM In Manned-Unmanned Demo Against Fighter-Class Drone
Space Development Agency Expects To Resume Tranche 1 Launches In Early 2026

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume