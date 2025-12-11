DIU Selects Teams To Help INDOPACOM With AI Solutions To Track “Blue Objects”

The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) on Wednesday said it selected 10 teams to provide prototype solutions to meet the challenges of tracking and coordinating activities of friendly forces in support of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM). DIU in August initiated the $500,000 Blue Object Management Challenge to seek artificial intelligence-enabled tools to enhance decision-making around tracking and managing “blue objects,” which refers to friendly-forces, including warfighters, equipment and infrastructure (Defense Daily, Aug. 15). The finalists for the challenge are CI-PHER Tech,…