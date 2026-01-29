Director Says LANL Exceeds Pit Production Objectives

The National Nuclear Security Administration’s (NNSA) Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) “exceeded all” objectives for producing the fissile cores of the nation’s nuclear weapons, the lab’s director Thom Mason told the Exchange Monitor Monday at the Nuclear Deterrence Summit. NNSA produced a “diamond-stamped,” or war-reserve quality, first production unit of a W87-1 plutonium pit in October 2024. The diamond-stamped pit has since become a model for any W87-1 pits produced since then. “I can't tell you the exact number [of…