DHS Creates Program Executive Office for Drone and Counter-Drone Systems

To further sharpen its focus on the purchase of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and counter-drone solutions, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has established a new program executive office (PEO) to manage strategic investments in these capabilities, including a $115 million investment planned this week for counter-UAS technologies. The PEO for UAS and C-UAS has already begun its work and the imminent investment in counter-drone technologies to help secure airspace this year around the America’s 250th Independence Day celebrations and…
Contract Updates
Chandler Construction Services Inc. (Ninety Six, South Carolina) – $16,471,000
Chandler Construction Services Inc., Ninety Six, South Carolina, was awarded a $16,471,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the furnishing, installing, and placing into successful operation of water main pipe. The amount of this action is $16,471,000. Bids were solicited via the internet…
M1 Support Services LP (Denton, Texas) – $68,822,271
M1 Support Services LP, Denton, Texas, was awarded a $68,822,271 modification (P00206) to contract W9124G-17-C-0104 for Army and Air Force aviation maintenance. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $5,522,349,151. Work will be performed at…
Lake Union Drydock Co. (LUDC) (Seattle, Washington) – $12,683,144
Lake Union Drydock Co.* (LUDC), Seattle, Washington, is awarded a $12,683,144 firm-fixed-price contract for the maintenance, repair and preservation of YTT-10 (YTT-9 Cape Flattery-class torpedo trials craft) service life extension program. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring…
Innovative Professional Solutions Inc. (Panama City Beach, Florida) – $13,631,598
Innovative Professional Solutions Inc.,* Panama City Beach, Florida, is awarded a $13,631,598 firm-fixed price/cost-only contract for fabrication and installation of minesweeping winches. This contract includes supplies for the government of the Republic of Korea (100%) under the Foreign Military Sales…