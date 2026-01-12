DHS Creates Program Executive Office for Drone and Counter-Drone Systems

To further sharpen its focus on the purchase of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and counter-drone solutions, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has established a new program executive office (PEO) to manage strategic investments in these capabilities, including a $115 million investment planned this week for counter-UAS technologies. The PEO for UAS and C-UAS has already begun its work and the imminent investment in counter-drone technologies to help secure airspace this year around the America’s 250th Independence Day celebrations and…