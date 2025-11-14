Defense Watch: Ukraine Aid, RTX Charge, New FMS Deals, Quantum AI Interest

$500 Million PURL. Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden have announced they will buy $500 million of munitions and other military items from the U.S. through the NATO and U.S.-led Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), according to Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal. "Since August, when the PURL initiative began, it has provided about 75 percent of all missiles for Patriot systems and about 90 percent of missiles for other systems supplied to Ukraine by partner countries," Shmyhal…