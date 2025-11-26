Defense Watch: Ship Assessment, Golden Dome, C-sUAS Summit, NGA Contracts

Editor's Note: In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, Defense Daily will not publish on November 27 and 28. Navy Battle Force. In the wake of the Secretary of the Navy’s announcement that the service is canceling the Constellation-class frigate program, a senior navy official told Defense Daily that the Navy leadership is currently updating its Battle Force Ship Assessment and Requirements (BFSAR) in anticipation of the release of a new National Defense Strategy. “The BFSAR will inform the Navy’s expectations.…