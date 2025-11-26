Sign In
Defense Watch: Ship Assessment, Golden Dome, C-sUAS Summit, NGA Contracts

Defense Daily Staff Defense Daily Staff
Northrop Grumman graphic representation of how Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor (HBTSS) satellites are meant to operate and enable targeting of enemy missiles. HBTSS is one element of work the Golden Dome initiative plans to expand upon. (Image: Northrop Grumman).

Editor's Note: In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, Defense Daily will not publish on November 27 and 28. Navy Battle Force. In the wake of the Secretary of the Navy’s announcement that the service is canceling the Constellation-class frigate program, a senior navy official told Defense Daily that the Navy leadership is currently updating its Battle Force Ship Assessment and Requirements (BFSAR) in anticipation of the release of a new National Defense Strategy. “The BFSAR will inform the Navy’s expectations.…

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

