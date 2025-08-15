Defense Watch: New Icebreaker, DAF Cyber Ops, GEOINT Award, More AMPVs

E-130J TACAMO. The Navy’s Airborne Strategic Command, Control and Communications Program Office (PMA-271) and Strategic Communications Wing 1 (SCW-1) on Aug. 7 announced the official popular name for the Navy’s new Take Charge and Move Out (TACAMO) mission aircraft is the E-130J Phoenix II. The previous placeholder name E-XX was officially designated as the E-130J in October 2024, while the popular name of Phoenix II has now been added. The announcement said the meaning of a Phoenix with rebirth was…