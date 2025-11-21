Defense Watch: Golden Dome, FMS Deals, Army Noms, C-UAS

Realistic Dome. Tom Karako, director of the Center for Strategic and International Studies Missile Defense Project, on Nov. 19 argued Golden Dome is unlikely to be aimed at defending against every Russian and Chinese strategic nuclear missile, as some analysts say the effort is directed at, in part. “If that is the thing that we don't want from Golden Dome, well, the good news is it's not possible, all right, that's just not going to happen. And I think that…