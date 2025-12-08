Defense Authorizers Recommend $500 Million Put Back For SDA’s Tranche 3 Transport Layer

A defense policy bill agreed to by leaders of the House and Senate Armed Services Committees recommends $500 million for communications satellites that the Space Force zeroed earlier this year for the Space Development Agency (SDA) in the fiscal year 2026 budget request. The $500 million put back for Tranche 3 Transport Layer (T3TL) in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) sends a “strong message” that the authorizing committees want to move forward with the future communications satellites, an industry…