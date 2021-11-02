Airmen with the 380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron E-3 Sentry Aircraft Maintenance Unit watch the 968th Expeditionary Airborne Air Control Squadron’s E-3 Sentry (AWACS) prepare for flight on July 28 last year at Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates (U.S. Air Force Photo)
Iowa-based Data Link Solutions LLC (DLS)–a joint venture between Collins Aerospace [RTX] and BAE Systems–is to repair components of the Joint Tactical Information Distribution System’s (JTIDS) AN/URC-107 Radio Frequency Amplifier for the Boeing…