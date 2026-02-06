DARPA Selects RTX, Charles River, Leidos And Saronic For Pulling Guard

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has selected four companies to demonstrate solutions for the Pulling Guard program that seeks semi-autonomous platforms to protect unarmed logistics vessels from asymmetric threats such as unmanned surface vessels (USVs). The agency did not disclose the values of the Other Transaction Agreements that were made to RTX’s [RTX] Raytheon business, Charles River Analytics, Leidos [LDOS] and Saronic Technologies, a developer and manufacture of autonomous USVs. The awards were made in December. Pulling Guard…