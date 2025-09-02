Sign In
DARPA Makes Awards For First Phase Of Quantum Sensing Program

Cal Biesecker By
Image: DARPA

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) last week awarded contracts to six vendors in Phase 1 of a program aimed at moving quantum sensors from the lab to military platforms for more precise navigation, threat detection, and situational awareness in degraded environments. The awardees are Q-CTRL, Twinleaf, Safran Group’s Safran Federal Systems, Boeing [BA], L3Harris Technologies [LHX], and RTX’s [RTX] Collins Aerospace. DARPA did not disclose contract values but Australia’s Q-CTRL said its contract for quantum navigation sensors is…

