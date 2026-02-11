Coast Guard Awards Davie Defense $3.5 Billion Contract For Five Arctic Security Cutters

The Coast Guard on Wednesday said it has awarded the Davie Defense, Inc., a contract for the final five Arctic Security Cutters (ASCs), three of which will be built in Texas and two in Finland, with delivery of the first vessel slated for 2028. The new contract follows two awards totaling $3.3 billion for six ASCs the Coast Guard announced in December, a $2.1 billion contract with Bollinger Shipyards for four ships and $1.1 billion to Finland’s Rauma Marine Constructions…