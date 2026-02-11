Sign In
Search
Homeland Security

Coast Guard Awards Davie Defense $3.5 Billion Contract For Five Arctic Security Cutters

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:
Coast Guard Awards Davie Defense $3.5 Billion Contract For Five Arctic Security Cutters
Image of Davie Defense's Arctic Security Cutter design for the Coast Guard. Image: Davie Defense

The Coast Guard on Wednesday said it has awarded the Davie Defense, Inc., a contract for the final five Arctic Security Cutters (ASCs), three of which will be built in Texas and two in Finland, with delivery of the first vessel slated for 2028. The new contract follows two awards totaling $3.3 billion for six ASCs the Coast Guard announced in December, a $2.1 billion contract with Bollinger Shipyards for four ships and $1.1 billion to Finland’s Rauma Marine Constructions…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Blue Water Autonomy Unveils Details For 190-Foot USV With Eyes On MASC

Navy/USMC

Navy Leaders See Battleship As Force Function For Lasers, Zumwalt As Testbed For Battleship

Business/Financial

DoD Completes Initial Review Of Defense Firms’ Performance, But Not Releasing Findings Yet

Navy/USMC

Marines Pick GA-ASI’s YFQ-42A CCA To Inform Future MUX TACAIR Efforts

Trending

Startup Developing Blended Wing Aircraft For Cargo Use Raises $28 Million
America First Arms Transfer Strategy Looks To Larger FMS
Cyber Defense At RF, Ground, Optical Interfaces Key For Space Systems
Starfish Nabs $55 Million Space Force Award For Orbital Mobility
Contract Awards

Contract Updates

R&M Government Services (Las Cruces, New Mexico) – $23,894,784

R&M Government Services,* Las Cruces, New Mexico, has been awarded a maximum $23,894,784 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract for battery compartments. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in the Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This…

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (Clifton, New Jersey) – $9,571,947

L3Harris Technologies Inc., Clifton, New Jersey, is being awarded $9,571,947 for a firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of 74 radio frequency amplifiers in support of Navy F/A-18E/F/G aircraft. The contract does not include an option provision. All work will be…

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. a Lockheed Martin Co. (Stratford, Connecticut) – $21,600,000

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a not-to-exceed $21,600,000 cost reimbursable undefinitized order (N0001926F1016) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001923G0002). This order provides for instantaneous access to 105% Transient Engine Torque test and…

Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC (Chantilly, Virginia) – $85,236,794

Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC, Chantilly, Virginia, is awarded an $85,236,794 fixed-price-award-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for base operating support services at Navy Support Facility, Diego Garcia. Work will be performed at Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, and is expected to be…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume