CCA And FAMM Early Examples Of New Mode Of Acquisition, USAF Says

The Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) and Family of Affordable Mass Munitions (FAMM) programs are early Air Force attempts to accelerate the requirements process and use operator feedback to speed up fielding, according to the service. On Jan. 29, Air Force Lt. Gen. Dave Harris, the service's deputy chief of staff for strategy, integration and requirements, held a virtual forum with 350 defense industry officials from large and small companies to gain insights on how best to ensure the effectiveness of…