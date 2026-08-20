Castelion Raises $1 Billion To Produce Hypersonic Weapon Sooner, Develop New Weapons

Hypersonic weapons developer Castelion Wednesday night said it has raised $1 billion in a new funding round to accelerate production of its Blackbeard hypersonic weapon and develop new, longer-range strike weapons and defensive systems. The Series C round was co-led by JPMorganChase’s Strategic Investment Group, Andreesen Horowitz and funds managed by the investment firm Carlyle [CG]. Castelion says Blackbeard is low-cost and mass producible. The California-based startup said the hypersonic weapon will be fielded next year. The Navy in June…
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Wisconsin’s GOP congressional delegation is urging the Trump administration to support legislative language enabling the Marine Corps to potentially bring in a second Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) supplier. The […]
Senate’s CR Has Ship Construction Exemption, Forgoes White House’s Battleship, Munitions Requests
The Senate on Sunday released a bipartisan stopgap funding proposal to keep the government open through December 11, which would also secure additional funds to support ongoing shipbuilding efforts and […]
U.S. Fighter Fleet Will Expand By 2040 But More Stealth Aircraft Will Mean Less Availability, CBO Says
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The White House has detailed “a number of concerns” with the newly-passed House version of the next defense policy bill, to include the legislation’s limits on procuring Navy ships built […]
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