Castelion Raises $1 Billion To Produce Hypersonic Weapon Sooner, Develop New Weapons

Hypersonic weapons developer Castelion Wednesday night said it has raised $1 billion in a new funding round to accelerate production of its Blackbeard hypersonic weapon and develop new, longer-range strike weapons and defensive systems. The Series C round was co-led by JPMorganChase’s Strategic Investment Group, Andreesen Horowitz and funds managed by the investment firm Carlyle [CG]. Castelion says Blackbeard is low-cost and mass producible. The California-based startup said the hypersonic weapon will be fielded next year. The Navy in June…