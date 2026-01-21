Blue Origin Reveals TeraWave LEO/MEO Constellation For Enterprise, Government Connectivity

Blue Origin dropped some surprising news on Wednesday afternoon, announcing plans to deploy TeraWave, a new constellation of optically linked satellites in Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) and Medium-Earth Orbit (MEO), geared toward enterprise users and data centers. A satellite constellation is a new space venture for Blue Origin, which develops launch vehicles, engines, a lunar lander, and the Blue Ring in-space mobility vehicle. It could also put Blue Origin’s TeraWave in competition with Amazon Leo, Amazon’s [AMZN] satellite constellation which has enterprise…