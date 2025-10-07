Blue Origin Receives Second SSC Commercial Solutions Opening Contract

U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command (SSC) said on Tuesday that it has awarded a more than $78 million contract to Blue Origin to augment space vehicle processing capacity at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., under the National Security Space Launch Space Vehicle Processing Commercial Solutions Opening (CSO) effort. Blue Origin said on Tuesday that the contract will fund "a new payload processing facility supporting multiple launch vehicle providers on Florida’s Space Coast." The Blue Origin award is the…