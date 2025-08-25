Sign In
Pentagon

Beck Out As Director Of DIU

Cal Biesecker By
Beck Out As Director Of DIU
Doug Beck, director of the Defense Innovation Unit and senior advisor to the secretary of defense. Photo: DoD

Doug Beck on Monday resigned on Monday as director of the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) after more than two years in the role. DIU declined to comment on the departure of Beck, who was made director of the office during the Biden administration. Beck’s departure follows the dismissal last week of the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, Air Force Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Kruse, Vice Adm. Nancy Lacore, chief of the Navy Reserve, and Rear Adm. Milton Sands, commander of…

