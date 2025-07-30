Australia, UK Sign Treaty to Advance AUKUS and Nuclear Sub Development

Australia and the United Kingdom signed a treaty July 26 with aims to deepen long-term cooperation on developing nuclear-power submarines under the AUKUS agreement, a statement by both defence ministries said. The Geelong Treaty, which Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister and U.K.’s Secretary of State for Defense signed in Victoria, puts a 50-year commitment to collaborate on the AUKUS program into writing. As part of the AUKUS Pillar I Agreement, the U.S., the United Kingdom and Australia are working together to…