As U.S. Space Force CASR Gets Underway, “Definitely Some Gaps” In War Risk Insurance

The Pentagon's policy shop and the Air Force general counsel have completed a study on approaches to providing financial back up for DoD-used commercial space systems that suffer damage during conflicts, a Space Force official said on Thursday at the space industry days conference in Los Angeles. Section 1602 of the fiscal 2025 National Defense Authorization Act established the Commercial Augmentation Space Reserve (CASR) and mandated a Pentagon and Air Force study concerning "the availability and adequacy of commercial insurance…