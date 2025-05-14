Startup software developer TurbineOne, whose forte is putting artificial intelligence into sensors at the tactical edge, has raised $36 million in a Series B funding round to increase hiring and boost sales globally.

Purpose built for national security applications, the San Francisco-based firm said its technology helps close the kill chain.

TurbineOne’s product is Frontline Perception Systems, which it says helps “warfighters detect, identify, and act on threats in real time, without technical training or cloud access.” The system has uses on head-up displays to autonomous drones and everything in between, the company says.

“The promise of dual-use AI hasn’t delivered for the battlefield,” Matt Amacker, TurbineOne’s chief technology officer, said in a statement. “We built this company with warfighters, for warfighters, so they get software that works safely offline, under pressure, and on the gear they already have.”

The funding round values the company at $300 million and was led by The General Partnership with participation from Bessemer Venture Partners, XYZ Ventures, Stepstone Group, and PROOF VC. The funding will also be put toward hardened self-service products and scaling to meet demand.

TurbineOne said its software is used by the Defense Department and is deployed globally.