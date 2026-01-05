Advanced Materials Developer Cambium Raises $100 Million; Includes Investment By Lockheed

Advanced materials developer Cambium on Monday said it raised $100 million in a Series B round that will be used to scale production and bolster research and development. The funding round was led by 8VC and included participation from more than a dozen partners, including Lockheed Martin’s [LMT] ventures unit. Cambium, which is based in El Segundo, Calif., develops thermal protection systems, high temperature structural materials, and materials to protect optical gear and sensors, and block lasers. “Our Series B…