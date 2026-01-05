Advanced Materials Developer Cambium Raises $100 Million; Includes Investment By Lockheed

Advanced materials developer Cambium on Monday said it raised $100 million in a Series B round that will be used to scale production and bolster research and development. The funding round was led by 8VC and included participation from more than a dozen partners, including Lockheed Martin’s [LMT] ventures unit. Cambium, which is based in El Segundo, Calif., develops thermal protection systems, high temperature structural materials, and materials to protect optical gear and sensors, and block lasers. “Our Series B…
Contract Updates
UPDATE: Affirmative Solutions LLC (Cheyenne, Wyoming (SPE2DE-26-D-0003) – $49,500,000)
UPDATE: Affirmative Solutions LLC,** Cheyenne, Wyoming (SPE2DE-26-D-0003, $49,500,000) has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for medical and surgical supplies for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog, issued against solicitation SPE2DE-22-R-0017/SPE2DE-26-R-0003 and awarded Sept. 28, 2023.
BL Harbert International LLC (Birmingham, Alabama) – $171,506,091
BL Harbert International LLC, Birmingham, Alabama, was awarded a $171,506,091 firm-fixed-price contract for the conversion of existing administrative space to a data center, laboratories, and updated administrative space. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be…
ICF Mercantile LLC (Warren, New Jersey) – $150,000,000
ICF Mercantile LLC,* Warren, New Jersey, has been awarded a maximum $150,000,000 firm-fixed-price delivery order (SP8000-26-F-0008) issued against an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (SP8000-26-D-0005) for aerospace grade rayon fiber. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(3)(A), as…
Lockheed Martin Corp. (Orlando, Florida) – $328,500,000
Lockheed Martin Corp., Orlando, Florida, was awarded a ceiling of $328,500,000 undefinitized contract action issued as a letter contract for Department of Defense and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) Sniper, Infrared Search and Track, and Low Altitude Navigation and Targeting Infrared…