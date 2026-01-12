Adkins Becomes NRO’s Principal Deputy Director

The White House appointed William Adkins as the principal deputy director of the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) on Monday to replace Troy Meink who became Air Force Secretary last May. Daniel Stewart had been serving as the NRO's acting principal deputy director since then. The NRO's principal deputy director oversees daily operations at the agency--a role Meink held between October, 2020 and January last year when President Donald Trump nominated him as Air Force secretary (Defense Daily, Jan. 16, 2025).…