Sign In
Search
Space

Adkins Becomes NRO’s Principal Deputy Director

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
SHARE:
Adkins Becomes NRO’s Principal Deputy Director
Pictured is a LinkedIn photo of William Adkins, the new principal deputy director of the National Reconnaissance Office.

The White House appointed William Adkins as the principal deputy director of the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) on Monday to replace Troy Meink who became Air Force Secretary last May. Daniel Stewart had been serving as the NRO's acting principal deputy director since then. The NRO's principal deputy director oversees daily operations at the agency--a role Meink held between October, 2020 and January last year when President Donald Trump nominated him as Air Force secretary (Defense Daily, Jan. 16, 2025).…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Air Force

SDA Surveying Industry On Ability To Provide Ground Entry Points For Tranche 3

Air Force

Conventional Wisdom On S-300 Effectiveness Called Into Question

Air Force

SpaceX Wins String Of Launches For NSSL Phase 3, Lane 1

Air Force

Pentagon Inspector General Highlights Continuing F-35 Readiness Concerns

Trending

Trump Directive Halts Dividends, Stock Repurchases By “Major Defense Contractors”
Mach Industries Adds Counter Drone System To Product Portfolio
Trump Wants $1.5 Trillion Defense Budget In ‘27, Limits On Contractors’ Stock Buybacks, Exec Pay
Northrop Grumman Says It’s Received Navy Contract for SSRM After Beating Anduril
Trump Says Defense Firms Must Build Weapons Faster, Arms Sales Take ‘Too Long’

Contract Updates

Chandler Construction Services Inc. (Ninety Six, South Carolina) – $16,471,000

Chandler Construction Services Inc., Ninety Six, South Carolina, was awarded a $16,471,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the furnishing, installing, and placing into successful operation of water main pipe. The amount of this action is $16,471,000. Bids were solicited via the internet…

M1 Support Services LP (Denton, Texas) – $68,822,271

M1 Support Services LP, Denton, Texas, was awarded a $68,822,271 modification (P00206) to contract W9124G-17-C-0104 for Army and Air Force aviation maintenance. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $5,522,349,151. Work will be performed at…

Lake Union Drydock Co. (LUDC) (Seattle, Washington) – $12,683,144

Lake Union Drydock Co.* (LUDC), Seattle, Washington, is awarded a $12,683,144 firm-fixed-price contract for the maintenance, repair and preservation of YTT-10 (YTT-9 Cape Flattery-class torpedo trials craft) service life extension program. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring…

Innovative Professional Solutions Inc. (Panama City Beach, Florida) – $13,631,598

Innovative Professional Solutions Inc.,* Panama City Beach, Florida, is awarded a $13,631,598 firm-fixed price/cost-only contract for fabrication and installation of minesweeping winches.  This contract includes supplies for the government of the Republic of Korea (100%) under the Foreign Military Sales…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume