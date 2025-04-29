An Airman assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron trains with 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance technicians in counter unmanned aerial system training at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Feb. 26, 2021. During the training they strengthened and refined anti-drone tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn J. Ergish)
More than a year after a series of drone incursions at a sensitive military base in Virginia, the abilities of domestic bases to observe potential threats from small unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) varies and is insufficient, a Joint Staff official said on Tuesday.
Depending…